Robinson is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Suns due to a sprained left big toe.

Robinson carried a similar tag into Tuesday's game against the Bucks and wound up playing 18 minutes, finishing with seven points, three rebounds, two steals and one block. Through eight games this month, the big man is averaging 9.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 21.6 minutes.