Robinson notched nine points (3-3 FG, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 116-96 victory over Sacramento.

Robinson was the only player to notch double-digit rebounds in the Knicks' win, and he complemented that total with a pair of blocks. The big man hasn't reached double-digit scoring in any of his past four games, however, despite shooting 75.0 percent from the field over that stretch. His inconsistent point production cuts into Robinson's fantasy value, but he is still a useful asset due to his ability to rack up boards and blocks.