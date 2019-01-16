Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Could play in London
Robinson (groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards in London, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Robinson has been sidelined for the last month, first due to a sprained ankle that had fully healed before he tweaked his groin during a practice in Los Angeles about two weeks ago. Per Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record, the big man now has a good chance of returning to action Thursday after putting in some 5-on-5 scrimmage work earlier this week. Coach David Fizdale will likely wait to reassess Robinson in Thursday's morning shootaround before rendering a verdict on his status, but the rookie would presumably re-enter the rotation if available. The Knicks have only two other centers available (Luke Kornet and Noah Vonleh) after Enes Kanter didn't make the trip to London after failing to secure a visa.
More News
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.