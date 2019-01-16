Robinson (groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards in London, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Robinson has been sidelined for the last month, first due to a sprained ankle that had fully healed before he tweaked his groin during a practice in Los Angeles about two weeks ago. Per Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record, the big man now has a good chance of returning to action Thursday after putting in some 5-on-5 scrimmage work earlier this week. Coach David Fizdale will likely wait to reassess Robinson in Thursday's morning shootaround before rendering a verdict on his status, but the rookie would presumably re-enter the rotation if available. The Knicks have only two other centers available (Luke Kornet and Noah Vonleh) after Enes Kanter didn't make the trip to London after failing to secure a visa.