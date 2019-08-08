Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Dealing with knee injury
Robinson has been nursing knee soreness at Team USA practices, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Robinson has only been able to participate in two days of practice due to the injury, which isn't considered serious. As is almost always the case, players will exercise extreme caution when considering Team USA play. The situation is not expected to affect Robinson's availability for training camp.
