Robinson has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the 76ers due to right knee soreness.
Robinson dealt with knee soreness to start Friday's contest and finished with two rebounds in 12 minutes. Isaiah Hartenstein started the second half in Robinson's absence. With the Knicks in the middle of a back-to-back set, it seems unlikely Robinson will be able to play Saturday against the Celtics after leaving Friday's contest early.
