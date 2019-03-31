Robinson totaled nine points (4-4 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four blocks, and three steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 100-92 loss to Miami.

Robinson shifted into the starting lineup, replacing DeAndre Jordan who failed to leave the bench. Robinson was excellent in his 37 minutes, hauling in 14 rebounds to go with a combined seven steals and blocks. There is a chance this sticks for the remainder of the season with the Knicks wanting to get a good look at their young core. This move probably should have been made a month ago but head coach David Fizdale is certainly not someone who would be expected to make the right decision. The Knicks have four games next week and if Robinson was dropped, make sure he is on your roster come tomorrow.