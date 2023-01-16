Robinson finished with four points (2-6 FG), 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes in Sunday's 117-104 win over the Pistons.

With an average of 7.3 points per game, Robinson's scoring is at its lowest level since his rookie campaign, but he's nonetheless managed to meet expectations for fantasy managers who roster him mainly for his rebounding production and his output in the two defensive categories. Additionally, the oft-injured and foul-prone Robinson has made himself even more useful simply by staying on the court. Since missing eight straight games in the early part of November with a sore knee, Robinson has proceeded to play in 28 straight contests and has wrested the bulk of the center minutes away from Isaiah Hartenstein, who had been in a roughly even timeshare with Robinson to begin the campaign.