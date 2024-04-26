Robinson (ankle) left the arena following Thursday's loss to the 76ers wearing a walking boot, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports. Further tests will be needed to determine whether he will be able to face the Sixers in Game 4 on Sunday.

Robinson left Wells Fargo Center walking with a noticeable limp, and the walking boot is never a good sign, especially with the next game being just three days away. Robinson has been playing off the bench in the series, but he has been making things difficult for Joel Embiid on the defensive end. Robinson ended Game 3 with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 FT) and seven rebounds in 12 minutes.