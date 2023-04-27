Robinson had 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 FT), 18 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 106-95 win over the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Robinson grabbed a playoff career-high 18 rebounds in the series-closing win against the Cavaliers. The young big's energy proved to be too much for the duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, as Robinson collected 11 offensive boards and outrebounded the opposing bigs by five. Not only did Robinson dominate the glass, but he also protected the paint in this series by registering at least two blocks in four straight games. The talented big will look to keep up his efforts as the Knicks advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.