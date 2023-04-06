Robinson posted 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, seven blocks and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 138-129 win over Indiana.

Three of Robinson's teammates had 30-point nights, but Robinson didn't disappoint either. He came three blocks shy of a triple-double, as his seven rejections were a season high. The 16 rebounds were the most Robinson has had in a game since Jan. 6. The Knicks are locked into the five seed in the East, so monitor Robinson's availability as the Knicks rest players. If he is in the lineup, there could be more big games before the regular season ends.