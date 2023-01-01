Robinson racked up six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and three steals over 33 minutes during Saturday's 108-88 win over the Rockets.
Robinson wasn't aggressive shooting the basketball, but he did secure six of his 12 rebounds on the offensive glass. He also established himself as a rim protector by swatting away three shots. Robinson will set his sights on January after averaging 7.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks over 15 contests in December.
