Robinson closed Friday's 115-109 victory over the Wizards with 10 points (5-6 FG), 12 rebounds, one block and one steal across 28 minutes.

After missing the team's last fourteen contests due to a thumb injury, Robinson returned to the court in a big way Friday. Despite missing over a month, the fifth-year pro showed no signs of rust as he played an extremely efficient 28 minutes that included one steal and one block to go along with the double-double. He will look to stay hot Saturday and is a solid option for fantasy managers looking for rebounds.