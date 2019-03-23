Robinson contributed 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, and three blocks in 23 minutes during Friday's 111-93 loss to the Nuggets.

Robinson logged his eighth double-double through 57 appearances this season. Moreover, he continues to provide rejections at a ridiculous rate (2.4 per game), especially considering he's a rookie big man who has started only 12 games and averages just 19.0 minutes minutes per night.