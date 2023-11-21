Robinson finished with 10 points (5-7 FG), 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 30 minutes during Monday's 117-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Robinson holds a secondary role in the Knicks' offensive scheme, so it's not surprising to see this was just his third game with 10 or more points in the campaign. Most of his value lies in what he can do defensively, particularly as a rebounder and rim protector, and on that note, this was his ninth game with double-digit rebounds and his sixth with two or more blocks. Due to his limited offensive game, Robinson is not a player worth targeting on the waiver wire outside of deep category-based leagues.