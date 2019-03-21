Robinson finished with 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks, one assist and a steal over 30 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.

Robinson came off the bench in Wednesday's loss, but played 30 minutes compared to DeAndre Jordan's 18. With the Knicks out of playoff contention, Robinson may get extra run over the final few weeks of the season at the expense of Jordan.