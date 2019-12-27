Robinson ended with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 94-82 victory over Brooklyn.

Robinson was back with the second unit Thursday but still played 28 minutes in the victory. The coaching staff seems intent on leaving Taj Gibson in the starting lineup, which does cap Robinson's value to some degree. It likely has to do with helping Robinson avoid early foul trouble, something that continues to plague him. No matter his exact role, Robinson has a ton of upside and should be rostered in most formats.