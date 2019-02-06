Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Double-doubles in return
Robinson accounted for 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks across 23 minutes Tuesday against Detroit.
Mitchell returned to the lineup after a one-game absence due to an illness to outproduce starter DeAndre Jordan in points, rebounds and blocks while playing just one less minute. There's a solid chance Jordan is moved again at some point this season, a move that could advance Robinson to the starting five ahead of Enes Kanter, who's struggled to find the court in 2019. For now, however, the rookie center appears slotted in as the backup and can be expected to continue producing at his current rates of 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 17.2 minutes per game.
