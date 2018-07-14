Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Double-doubles in SL win
Robinson went for 14 points (7-13 FG) 12 rebounds, five blocks and one steal across 19 minutes during the Knicks' 102-83 win over the Pelicans in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.
It was just the latest success for the 2017 second-round pick, who's been especially impressive on the defensive end. Robinson's five blocks Friday give him a whopping 20 over five games in Las Vegas, but he was equally effective on the scoreboard and the glass as well against the Pacers. Robinson has made the Knicks' brass look particularly shrewd heading into training camp, where he'll look to continue his push for a significant role during his rookie campaign.
