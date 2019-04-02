Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Double-doubles in start
Robinson submitted 14 points (4-4 FG, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 33 minutes Monday in the Knicks' 113-105 win over the Bulls.
With coach David Fizdale opting to rest DeAndre Jordan for the past two games, Robinson has been fully unleashed, logging 30-plus minutes on both occasions and racking up seven blocks while averaging a double-double. At this point, there's a strong possibility that Jordan -- an impending free agent -- is shut down for good, thereby making Robinson a worthy choice in both season-long and DFS lineups.
