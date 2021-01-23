Robinson tallied 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one block in a loss to the Kings on Friday.

Robinson registered double-digit points for the second straight game after failing to do so in each of his previous three contests. He added 10 boards en route to his third double-double of the campaign. Though the third-year center isn't much of a fantasy asset when it comes to scoring and is a poor free-throw shooter (46.4 percent), he remains a viable fantasy option due to his ability to contribute respectable per-game stats in the areas of rebounding (8.4) and blocked shots (1.8) while shooting a high percentage from the field (66.1 percent).