Robinson totaled 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds and four steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 111-97 victory over the Clippers.

Robinson has been a beast on the boards early in the campaign, with Monday's effort marking the fourth time through seven contests that he has tallied at least 15 rebounds. Fantasy managers aren't used to seeing the big man do much on offense, so his season-high 13 points and 10 field-goal attempts Monday were a pleasant surprise. Robinson isn't likely to hit double-digit scoring on a consistent basis, which creates a significant dent in his fantasy value. Nonetheless, he offers value in other areas with per-game season averages of 12.4 boards, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks.