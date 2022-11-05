Robinson (knee) isn't expected to take the floor Saturday versus the Celtics, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Robinson departed Friday due to knee soreness and appears likely to sit Saturday to give it some additional recovery time. Barring a late turnaround in his status, Robinson's next chance to suit up arrives Monday against the Timberwolves.
