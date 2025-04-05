Robinson (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Hawks, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
Robinson will miss his second straight contest Saturday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to a left ankle issue. Robinson's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Phoenix.
