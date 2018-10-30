Robinson scored 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in only 15 minutes during Monday's 115-96 win over the Nets.

Making his second straight start at center, the rookie put together the best scoring performance of his young career, although Enes Kanter saw more court time off the bench than Robinson did as a starter. He has the athleticism to put up some intriguing fantasy numbers, particularly on the defensive end -- Robinson has three steals and two blocks in only 56 minutes over the last three games -- but his erratic workload will make him tough to roster in any format.