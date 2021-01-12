Robinson totaled 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots across 33 minutes in Monday's 109-88 loss to the Hornets.

Robinson performed well, but he lacked scoring opportunities and allowed too many put-backs on the defensive end of the ball. Although he's racked up numbers on one side or the other, Monday was Mitchell's first double-double of the season, and that's a sign in the right direction. Even though this is his third season as a Knick, he's only 21 and came right out of high school, and it will take time for the 7-0 center to realize his full potential. 2021 could be the year he does just that, with a more talented team around him.