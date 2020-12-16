Robinson will start Wednesday's preseason game versus Cleveland, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
The 22-year-old came off the bench for the first two preseason contests, but coach Tom Thibodeau wants to see him run with the starters Wednesday. Nerlens Noel (knee), who started the first two exhibitions, is also unavailable, so Robinson should see plenty of minutes.
