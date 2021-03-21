Robinson (hand) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the 76ers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

Robinson is officially listed as questionable, but coach Tom Thibodeau implied pregame that the big man will be available for the first time since breaking a bone in his hand back on Feb. 12. Thibodeau said Robinson is "pretty much a go" for Sunday's contest, but he'll come off the bench for the time being, with the expectation that he'll "eventually" replace Nerlens Noel in the starting five.