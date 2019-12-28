Play

Robinson (toe) is expected to play in Saturday's game against Washington, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Robinson, who sustained a toe injury in Thursday's win over Brookly, is trending in the right direction ahead of tipoff Saturday. The second-year center's providing excellent backup center minutes and is averaging 10.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 22.9 minutes on the season.

