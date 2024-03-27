Robinson (ankle) is expected to play Wednesday against the Raptors, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
Robinson was upgraded to questionable Wednesday morning, but now all signs point to him returning to the lineup against Toronto. Robinson has missed the past 50 games for New York, so it's fair to expect restrictions early on.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Still out Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not yet ready to return•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play against Brooklyn•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not yet taking contact•