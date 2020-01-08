Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Expected to play Wednesday
Robinson (toe) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Robinson is dealing with a sprained left toe, but it doesn't sound like the issue will keep him from taking the court Wednesday. Through four games this month, Robinson is averaging 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 24.0 minutes.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Perfect night Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Will play Saturday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable Saturday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Double-doubles in return to bench•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Back to bench•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...