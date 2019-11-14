Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Expected to play
Robinson (concussion) will likely play Thursday against the Mavericks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Robinson is awaiting final clearance, but it sounds like he'll return to action after missing the past three games due to a concussion. Assuming he's cleared to play, Robinson will come off the bench and could face a minutes limit as the Knicks look to ease him back.
