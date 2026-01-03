Robinson (ankle) is not in the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Robinson missed the Knicks' last three games due to a sprained left ankle, but the veteran big man has been cleared to play on the back end of New York's back-to-back set Saturday. Robinson's return will likely eat into the minutes of Guerschon Yabusele and Ariel Hukporti, the latter of whom started in Friday's loss against the Hawks and finished with eight points, 16 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal over 28 minutes.