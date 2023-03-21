Robinson recorded zero points (0-1 FG), nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 28 minutes during Monday's 140-134 loss to Minnesota.

Robinson logged 28 minutes in the loss but didn't trouble the scorers, missing his only shot attempt. Luckily, he was able to salvage his evening with four defensive stats, a staple when it comes to his fantasy value. While he remains a must-roster player, managers needing points should consider moving on, especially as we approach the season's pointy end.