Robinson tallied 16 points (8-10 FG), nine rebounds and two blocks in Saturday's win over the Pacers.

Robinson was ultra-efficient from the field en route to a season-high 16 points, marking the second time he has reached double digits in scoring during the campaign. While he doesn't usually pour in points, Robinson has been a solid contributor in other areas this season, posting per-game averages of 7.8 boards and 1.7 blocked shots while shooting 61.5 percent from the field.