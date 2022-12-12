Robinson logged 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks across 19 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 112-99 victory over the Kings.

Robinson came within one rebound of securing his first double-double since Nov. 30 against Milwaukee. He enjoyed an impressive shooting night, knocking down every shot he took while also swatting away a pair of shots, marking five blocks over his last two matchups. Robinson had failed to score in double figures in four consecutive games heading into Sunday's clash, so while it's a positive sign to see him get back on track, his volume of shots will make it difficult to consistently reach 10 points or more. He's averaging 4.7 attempts from the field over his last 11 games.