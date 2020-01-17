Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Fills stat sheet, logs 30 minutes
Robinson recorded 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 30 minutes during Thursday's 121-98 loss to the Suns.
Robinson had been listed as probable due to a sprained toe but ultimately gave it a go and delivered a very impressive stat line while staying out of foul trouble (two). This is the fourth time this season that he has swiped at least three steals, and three of those have taken place across his last 13 appearances. Moreover, Robinson remains one of the league's top rim protectors as well.
