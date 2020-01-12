Robinson had two points (1-1 FG), three rebounds and one block in 15 minutes during Sunday's 124-121 win over the Heat.

Robinson had been listed as probable due to a toe injury and picked up five fouls and amassed three turnovers in what was a very forgettable performance. He's capable of putting together a superb stat line on any given night, but overall Robinson has been fairly disappointing from a fantasy perspective through the first half of 2019-20.