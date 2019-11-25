Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Fouls out in 19 minutes Sunday
Robinson totaled six points, three rebounds and three blocks in 19 minutes during Sunday's 103-101 loss to the Nets.
Robinson was in foul trouble again Sunday, forced out of the game after just 19 minutes. He did still manage to block three shots in that time, somewhat salvaging what was a disappointing night. Robinson is yet to come close to his potential, something many people had been hoping would come a lot quicker. He is simply someone you have to sit on in the hope he can turn things around.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Plays 24 minutes off bench•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Logs 13 minutes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Four rejections off bench•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Will play Monday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Battling ankle issue•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: To be available off bench•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...