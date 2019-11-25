Robinson totaled six points, three rebounds and three blocks in 19 minutes during Sunday's 103-101 loss to the Nets.

Robinson was in foul trouble again Sunday, forced out of the game after just 19 minutes. He did still manage to block three shots in that time, somewhat salvaging what was a disappointing night. Robinson is yet to come close to his potential, something many people had been hoping would come a lot quicker. He is simply someone you have to sit on in the hope he can turn things around.