Robinson scored seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds and four blocks in 17 minutes off the bench during Monday's 123-105 win over the Cavaliers.

The second-year big has been nursing an ankle injury recently, but it didn't slow Robinson down defensively as he set a new season high in blocks. Taj Gibson has started six straight games at center but hasn't made a big impact, which could open the door for Robinson to regain the job once he's deemed to be 100 percent.