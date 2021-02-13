Robinson left Friday's game against the Wizards after fracturing his right hand, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Robinson was arguably having his best half of the year before suffering the injury. He posted 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-4 FT), 14 rebound and two steals across 20 minutes before exiting. He is without a timetable for return at this point, but look for Nerlens Noel to be the prime beneficiary of his absence.