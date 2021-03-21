Robinson (hand) is a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the 76ers, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Robinson said that he hopes to play Sunday, but a final word on his status may not come until warmups are completed. He hasn't seen any action since Feb. 12, but it appears that an imminent return to the court is looming for the big man.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Cleared to play, practice looming•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Listed questionable for Sunday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Cleared for contact practice•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Return not imminent•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Undergoes surgery Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Slated to undergo surgery•