Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: 'Getting close' to return
Robinson (ankle) is nearing a return to action, the New York Post reports. "He had a couple of dunks - I figured if you can dunk, it's probably about that time," coach David Fizdale said at shootaround Tuesday. "So he's getting close."
Robinson was able to go through shootaround for the first time since spraining his left ankle back on Dec. 14, and while he's been ruled out of Tuesday's game, there's a slight chance he could play in Los Angeles on Friday. However, it seems more likely that Robinson could make his return Monday or Tuesday of next week, when the Knicks warp up their road swing with games in Portland and Golden State. "I'm waiting on what the trainers say, really," Robinson said. "I didn't think it would be this long, but it was a high ankle sprain and you take that more seriously. I'm hoping by the end of this trip I can play again. But it's a work in progress."
