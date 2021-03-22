Robinson had four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 FT) and six rebounds in Sunday's loss to the 76ers.

Making his return from a hand injury that cost him 15 games, Robinson saw fairly limited action (17 minutes) off the bench, as coach Tom Thibodeau rolled with starter Nerlens Noel (36 minutes) for most of the second half and overtime. Thibodeau indicated that Robinson will likely play off the bench for a few more games before "eventually" returning to the starting five.