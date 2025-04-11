Robinson (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Robinson will return to action Friday after missing the first leg of New York's back-to-back due to left ankle injury management. Due to Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) being deemed questionable, Robinson could receive increased playing time against Cleveland.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not playing vs. Detroit•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not listed on injury report•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not playing Saturday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Will rest Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Double-doubles in spot start•