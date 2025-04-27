Robinson (illness) is available for Sunday's Game 4 against the Pistons, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Robinson will shake off a questionable tag due to an illness and suit up Sunday. The 27-year-old big man has averaged 2.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks across 18.0 minutes per game over three outings in the first round.