Robinson (heel) is available and starting Sunday against the Celtics, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

The 22-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, and that trend will continue Sunday in Boston despite the right heel bruise. Robinson is averaging 8.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 steals in 30.2 minutes this season.