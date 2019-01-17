Robinson (groin) will be available for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

After going through practice Wednesday and shootaround Thursday morning, Robinson has been deemed fit to play for the game in London. Given that Robinson has been out for the last month, the Knicks will likely ease him back into the rotation, meaning Luke Kornet is in line to remain the starting center for now, especially with Enes Kanter not making the trip.