Robinson (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Robinson was limited to two minutes Monday against the Kings due to the illness and was questionable for Wednesday, but he's been cleared to take the court. The young big man had three straight double-doubles and averaged 13.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.0 blocks in 28.0 minutes in the three games preceding his early exit.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Absent from shootaround•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable for Wednesday's game•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Exits early•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Comes up empty from free-throw line•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Big game, Knicks fall at buzzer•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Valiant effort in Wednesday's loss•