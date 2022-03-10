Robinson (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Robinson was limited to two minutes Monday against the Kings due to the illness and was questionable for Wednesday, but he's been cleared to take the court. The young big man had three straight double-doubles and averaged 13.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.0 blocks in 28.0 minutes in the three games preceding his early exit.