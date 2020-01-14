Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Good to go
Robinson (toe) has been cleared to play Tuesday against Milwaukee.
Robinson was deemed probable due to a left toe sprain, and the team has since given him the green light to compete Tuesday night. He figures to come off the bench in his usual role.
