Robinson accumulated five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and three steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 92-81 win over Cleveland.
Robinson pulled down six of his 11 boards in the first quarter. It was the third time in his last four games that he recorded double-digit rebounds. Over his last six contests, he's nearly averaging a double-double with 9.3 points and 10.8 rebounds per game in that span.
